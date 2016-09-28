Login Register
Two cats killed in house fire in Mirfield

  • By

Firefighters are urging people to have smoke alarms fitted at home

Google Street View
Jackroyd Lane near the Working Men's Club, where the fire happened

Two cats died after a blaze broke out in an empty house in Mirfield.

Fire crews were called to the terraced house in Jackroyd Lane, Upper Hopton, at 9.35pm on Tuesday after the neighbours raised the alarm.

A woman who lives there was not in at the time. She arrived home later and was said to be “devastated” when she found out what had happened.

Crew commander Rob Butters, of Dewsbury Fire Station, said the house did not have alarms fitted and that the two adult cats may have been saved if they had been been able to react sooner.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room of the terraced house, with investigations into the cause currently underway.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A smoke alarm

Three crews from Mirfield and Dewsbury attended the blaze, which was extinguished with two large hose reels.

Mr Butters said: “At the moment investigations are underway to find out the cause of the fire. It is not thought to be suspicious.”

The blaze caused serious smoke damage to the woman’s living room, with other areas of the house blackened by the smoke.

Mirfield widower's home sold at full price after terrible fire - thanks to volunteers

Mr Butters added: “We just want to re-iterate the importance of having a smoke alarm.

“The occupant didn’t have a smoke alarm and as a result we were delayed in being called to the scene.

“It is possible that the cats may have survived if the alarm had been raised sooner.”

Firefighters in Mirfield were out in force in the area on Wednesday carrying out home safety checks to promote the use of smoke alarms.

