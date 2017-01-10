Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young child has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary after reportedly being hit by two vehicles on Bradford Road, Huddersfield.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm today outside Launderama which is near to the junction with Eleanor Street.

A short stretch of the road is currently closed, causing severe traffic congestion in the area.

Police said the child is four years old. The extent of the child’s injuries are not known.

A police spokesman said they were called to the scene by the ambulance service. Officers are still at the scene which is surrounded by police tape.

A woman at the scene said the victim was a girl who had been hit by a blue car and a white car while she was with her mum on a pedestrian crossing.

In a separate incident a 12-year-old boy was knocked down on Bradford Road near the Asda supermarket this afternoon.

The extent of his injuries is not known. The road was closed for around 30 minutes.