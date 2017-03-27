Shocking video shows not one but TWO couples having sex in street

See what Iwan Roberts makes of Stuart Webber's pr

See what BBC pundit John Hartson makes of Hudders

Paul Jones of the Manfreds at the Forget Me Not T

Eorl Crabtree learns how to cheerlead at Dalton S

Scene after crash on Sheffield Road near Holmfirth

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the shocking moment TWO couples were caught on camera appearing to have SEX in the street in Huddersfield town centre.

The footage shows two men with their female partners up against a wall in a flowerbed in the town centre.

The eight second long clip was taken over the weekend and posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

And it had more than 52,000 views before it was removed earlier today.

More than 600 people had commented on the Facebook post, with most laughing it off.

A few people have poured scorn on the young lovers.

Louise Norbury said: “Just simply grim! Never have! Never would!”

Amid dozens of comments of “typical Huddersfield” exasperated Keely Robinson responded: “We’re not all like that!”

The man behind the camera, who does not want to be named, said he had filmed the audacious foursome to highlight the bad behaviour.

He said: “It is disgusting, I’m really annoyed about it to be honest.

“People doing that kind of thing in the middle of the street. It’s disrespectful when there’s families about.

“I’m shocked that people are doing this in 2017. They didn’t say anything when I filmed them, I think they were embarrassed.

“I told them to get home.”