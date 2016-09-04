Two men were cut from their vehicles by firefighters following a head-on crash near an accident blackspot.

The crash, involving a black Honda Jazz hatchback and a white van happened on Upper Heaton Lane, Upper Heaton, at around 10.30am on Saturday.

The collision took place a short distance from the Bellstring Lane and Liley Lane accident blackspot.

A man in his 60s was freed from the van while a young man was helped out of his car by fire crews from Rastrick and Mirfield.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Both were placed on stretchers and taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary while the road was closed by police.

It is not believed their injuries were life-threatening.

Last month a silver car ended up in a field near Hopton Horse Centre.

It took place only weeks after another silver car and a Ford Transit van ended up in a field in separate incidents in nearby Highgate Lane, Upper Hopton.

Crash on Upper Heaton Lane, Upper Heaton

In February, Upper Heaton Lane, Liley Lane, Bellstring Lane, Highgate Lane, Moor Top Road, Bog Green Lane and part of Colne Bridge Road were closed so emergency road safety work could be carried out.

A man, whose house overlooks Upper Heaton Lane, said accidents happened regularly on the road.

“There are twisting, winding roads all over the country but it’s the drivers,” he said.

“We’ve now got cars that can go so fast straight off the mark.

“They get in their Audis, BMWs and Mercs and they think they’re Lewis Hamilton – and they’re not.”

The man’s partner added: “It’s 40mph but it should be 30mph. You get more lorries coming down their now and it’s very winding.”