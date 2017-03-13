Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men accused of murdering Honley man Darren Moorhouse are to go on trial in July.

Mr Moorhouse, 49, suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest during an incident at a property in Athol Close, Ovenden, almost two months ago.

This morning (Mon) 33-year-old Christopher Churchill and Dale Dwyer, 25, appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court for a brief pre-trial hearing during which they both pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Churchill, of Athol Close, was present in the dock of Court 2 for the preliminary hearing before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Roger Thomas QC while Dwyer took part in the proceedings via a prison video link.

During the hearing, which lasted less than 10 minutes, Judge Thomas confirmed that their 10-day trial would be listed to begin on July 17.

The judge set down a timetable for the progress of the case in the meantime and he remanded both men back into custody until their trial.

The pair were arrested and charged with murder after Mr Moorhouse was found with serious injuries on the afternoon of January 18.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics, but later died.