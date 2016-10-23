Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Two Derby County fans were arrested after damage was caused at a town centre pub ahead of Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town.

Police confirmed that two fans – a 21-year-old from Derby and a 19-year-old Nottingham man – were detained after officers were called to the Boy and Barrel in Beast Market at around 2pm.

The pub is regularly used by away fans going to the John Smith’s Stadium for a pre-match drink and with nearly 2,000 Derby fans in town many of them headed there.

Licensee Tony Hodges said: “It was unfortunate because there must have been between 250 and 300 fans drinking in the pub and enjoying themselves.

“The fans were dancing on the table and banging on the roof which was OK but part of the ceiling came down when two of them went too far and decided to remodel it. The damage was repaired quickly.”

Fans who attended Town’s 1-0 victory over Derby said there appeared to be a larger police presence than usual.

The Boy and Barrel

There was said to be a tense atmosphere around the town centre afterwards – particularly in the Northumberland Street area and around the railway station – as police shepherded the Derby fans home, their mood not helped by a dramatic stoppage time winner by Town striker Elias Kachunga.

Insp Darren Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police, said a 21-year-old man from Derby and a 19-year-old man from Nottingham had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage at the Boy and Barrel. They had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Insp Wainwright said that two further arrests were made on Saturday.

He said: “A 22-year-old Derby fan from Belper, Derbyshire, was charged with being drunk and disorderly and given conditional bail.

“In addition a 51-year-old man from Matlock, Derbyshire, was arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and has now been charged.”

Both will appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield next month.