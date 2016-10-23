Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Two Derby County fans arrested after damage caused at Boy and Barrel pub

Police called to away fans' pub before Derby's defeat to Huddersfield Town

Police in town centre after Derby game
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Two Derby County fans were arrested after damage was caused at a town centre pub ahead of Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town.

Police confirmed that two fans – a 21-year-old from Derby and a 19-year-old Nottingham man – were detained after officers were called to the Boy and Barrel in Beast Market at around 2pm.

The pub is regularly used by away fans going to the John Smith’s Stadium for a pre-match drink and with nearly 2,000 Derby fans in town many of them headed there.

Licensee Tony Hodges said: “It was unfortunate because there must have been between 250 and 300 fans drinking in the pub and enjoying themselves.

“The fans were dancing on the table and banging on the roof which was OK but part of the ceiling came down when two of them went too far and decided to remodel it. The damage was repaired quickly.”

Fans who attended Town’s 1-0 victory over Derby said there appeared to be a larger police presence than usual.

The Boy and Barrel

There was said to be a tense atmosphere around the town centre afterwards – particularly in the Northumberland Street area and around the railway station – as police shepherded the Derby fans home, their mood not helped by a dramatic stoppage time winner by Town striker Elias Kachunga.

Insp Darren Wainwright, of West Yorkshire Police, said a 21-year-old man from Derby and a 19-year-old man from Nottingham had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage at the Boy and Barrel. They had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Insp Wainwright said that two further arrests were made on Saturday.

He said: “A 22-year-old Derby fan from Belper, Derbyshire, was charged with being drunk and disorderly and given conditional bail.

“In addition a 51-year-old man from Matlock, Derbyshire, was arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and has now been charged.”

Both will appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield next month.

Today's top stories

Another possible stab victim Nasty attack on Boxing Day Dog sex allegations Huddersfield's scariest pubs
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Harry Bunn so happy to assist Huddersfield Town in points mission against Derby County

The forward came off the bench to set up the dramatic winner

Previous Articles

Watch Huddersfield Town fans' delight at Elias Kachunga's last gasp Derby County winner

Huddersfield Town vs Derby County, 22.10.16: Town fans before the game.

Re-live yesterday's John Smith's Stadium atmosphere via footage captured from Ben Hall of the Huddersfield town YouTube channel TerriersTV

Related Tags

Organisations
West Yorkshire Police
Kirklees Magistrates Court
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Elias Kachunga
Places
Huddersfield town centre

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Calderdale Royal Hospital
    Top Huddersfield doctors discuss vote of no confidence to sack CCG bosses
  2. Huddersfield town centre
    21-year-old man attacked outside Verve Bar in early hours
  3. West Yorkshire News
    New home plans for 300-year-old Huddersfield pub
  4. Bradford Crown Court
    Michael St Hilaire bit and spat on ex-partner because she 'disrespected' him
  5. West Yorkshire Police
    Two Derby County fans arrested after damage caused at Boy and Barrel pub

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent