Two men from the Dewsbury area have been arrested at HMP Wealstun, near Wetherby, for attempting to smuggle illicit items into a prison.

West Yorkshire Police said the men, aged 24 and 27, have been released under investigation following the incident on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Staff at HMP Wealstun successfully caught two members of the public attempting to smuggle illicit items into the prison.

“The matter has been referred to the police and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

HMP Prison Wealstun is a Category C men’s prison, located near Thorp Arch. In 2008 the Category D (open) prison closed and the prison underwent a conversion to provide additional category C places. It can now accommodate 832 prisoners and is operated by Her Majesty’s Prison Service.