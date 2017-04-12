Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A broken down tanker caused delays of up to two hours on the M62 on Wednesday.

The HGV blocked two lanes on the westbound carriageway between junction 23 at Ainley Top and junction 22 for Saddleworth, resulting in tailbacks which at one point were as long as 11 miles.

The tanker broke down at 11.30am and traffic officers were called out to help deal with the incident.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There are reports of a broken down HGV which has led to the closure of two lanes. We were notified of the incident at 11.35am.”

Delays at one point were up to two hours, although the lanes re-opened at 12.30pm after the tanker was recovered and moved onto the hard shoulder.

There was congestion back to Brighouse and traffic remained heavy for an hour after the road fully re-opened.