Two Huddersfield men have been jailed as part of an organised crime ring which supplied guns and ammunition.

Mohamed Rafiq, 30, of Oastler Avenue, Springwood, got 12 years and Rizwan Shakoor, 31, of Marlington Drive, Sheepridge, 10 years and seven months.

Both admitted trading a Skorpion machine pistol and 19 rounds of ammunition.

Seven others from the Leicester area were also jailed. The combined sentences totalled more than 110 years.

The investigation, led by East Midlands Special Operations Unit, started last March.

Police discovered Rafiq arranged the supply of the gun and ammunition to the Leicester gang while Shakoor acted as his courier, meeting others in Sheffield.

Det Insp Richard Bull, who led the operation, said: “All of these individuals are part of organised crime groups.

“We have worked tirelessly to bring them to justice and rid our streets of prohibited firearms, which could be used in criminal activity.”

The others jailed were: Inderpaul Rura, 48, of Bradgate Hill, Groby, Leicestershire; Jatinder Singh, 37, of Gifford Close, Leicester; Tavian Simpson, 29, of Redpath Close, Leicester; Sean Waldron, 34, of Meadowsweet Road, Leicester; Joanne Booth, 41, of Aikman Close, Leicester; Glen Gibbons, 33, of Walcote Road, Leicester; and Konnagh Sheppard, 23, of Walcote Road, Leicester.