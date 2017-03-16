Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Huddersfield women have narrowly escaped jail after pickpocketing a 76-year-old woman.

Stefka Ilieva and Stanka Todorva were handed 12-month prison sentences – suspended for two years – for snatching the pensioner’s purse at an Iceland store in Derby city centre, in January.

The purse was later recovered with money missing following the theft which was captured on CCTV.

Birkby pair Ilieva, 33, and Todorva, 25, who both admitted the offence, must do 120 hours’ unpaid work as a direct alternative to jail.

Sgt Becky Webster, who is in charge of Safer Neighbourhood policing in Derby city centre, said: “We would always recommend that shoppers take extra care of their bags when shopping and try to keep them in view at all times. Our team do have bells that can be attached to bags that alert owners if the bag is being tampered with.”