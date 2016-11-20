Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 200 passengers had to be evacuated at Slaithwaite Railway Station after the undercarriage of a train caught fire on Saturday.

Two fire engines from Huddersfield and one from Holmfirth attended the incident which happened at 11.50am.

Richard Lightowler, watch commander at Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “One of the carriages was on fire. When we got there we found that the onboard foam extinguisher had put it out.

“The driver and guard did a superb job in evacuating everyone and there were no injuries. It was a full train with four carriages and was taking passengers on the Scarborough to Liverpool service.

“The fire could have been caused by spilt fuel or an overheated diesel engine.”

Severe disruption was caused to services between Huddersfield and Stalybridge.