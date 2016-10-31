Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people were taken to hospital following a five car smash at a busy junction in Aspley.

Several cars – believed to include a Jaguar sports car – collided on Somerset Road near the junction with Wakefield Road shortly after 9am on Monday.

Police were called at 9.22am and two ambulances were also sent to the scene.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “It is believed two people were injured.”

The bottom of Somerset Road was blocked and tailbacks resulted in the area. The damaged cars were recovered and the road was cleared by around 10am.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said two ambulances attended and two people were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

The spokesman said: “We believe this was a low speed accident. There have been no serious injuries.”