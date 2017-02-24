Two car smash at Shepley

Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people were hurt in a two-car smash on a busy rural road.

The crash involved a silver Mercedes and a black VW Polo on Lane Head Road, Shepley , near to the Sovereign garage.

The collision happened at the crossroads with Carr Lane and Cross Lane shortly after 8am today (Friday) with both cars left badly damaged.

Luckily neither of the motorists were seriously injured and did not need to go to hospital.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We were called at 8.12am to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a black Mercedes and a VW Polo.

“An ambulance was required. Two people sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.”

The collision also caused traffic delays on Lane Head Road.