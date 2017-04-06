Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two youths are still being questioned after a teenager was stabbed in Huddersfield yesterday (Wednesday).

The 16-year-old received a stab wound to his chest and a nick to his left arm in the assault in Fartown shortly after 3pm.

It happened after a crowd was seen gathering outside North Huddersfield Trust School around Fartown Green Road and Red Doles Lane at around 3.05pm.

Two juveniles were taken in for questioning by police, and West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning that they were still in custody.

Police would not say whether the youths were boys or girls or how old they were.

The 16-year-old was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who saw the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Huddersfield CID via 101.