Two killed in Brighouse car crash

Two people have been killed in a crash in Brighouse.

A 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman died in the crash in Wakefield Road last night.

They were in a green VW Golf which collided with a white Vauxhall Corsa.

The Corsa driver drove off but was found shortly after and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened near business premises between the Shell Garage and Myers’ Building Supplies at 8.40pm.

Wakefield Road in Brighouse, closed after a road accident

It led to the road’s closure all the way from Alegar Street to junction 25 of the M62.

Rescue services from Rastrick and Cleckheaton fire stations attended the scene to free the motorists and administer first aid.

Wakefield Road, Brighouse, near where two people have been killed in a crash

PS Carl Quinn, of the Major collision enquiry team, said: "This was a serious collision which has resulted in the deaths of two people, we are currently investigating to establish the full circumstances.

"I would like to appeal for any witnesses who were in the area around the time of the collision or saw either of the vehicles prior to, and in regards the Corsa shortly afterwards to come forward with any information that may assist with our enquiries.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call myself via 101 quoting log number 1680 of 6 September."