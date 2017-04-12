Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More should be done to speed up broadband in Kirkburton and Denby Dale, MP Paula Sherriff has said.

Research has found connectivity in the two wards is among the worst in the country.

The data, analysed by the House of Commons Library, reveals a high percentage of connections in both Kirkburton and Denby Dale wards are unable to receive modest speeds of 10Mbps.

Denby Dale’s average speeds are lower than over 90% of wards in Great Britain, whilst Kirkburton’s superfast availability falls into the lowest 5% of all wards in Great Britain.

Dewsbury Labour MP Ms Sherriff, whose constituency includes Kirkburton and Denby Dale, said: “The government has promised to introduce a ‘universal service obligation’ of 10Mbps by 2020, but we must aim higher if we want to bridge the widening digital divide between urban and rural communities.

“Local people have told me time and again, that decent broadband connectivity is key to allowing their businesses to remain competitive and for their children to have the access they need to online learning resources.

“I will continue to support Labour’s call for the minimum speed to be set at 30Mbps – if we’re to get our villages out of the slow lane, a more ambitious target is required.

“A meagre 10Mbps will seem pre-historic by the time it has been delivered. Residents of our rural communities deserve better.”