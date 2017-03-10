Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy stretch of the M62 near Huddersfield is among traffic hotspots to get millions of pounds for improvement work.

The government is allocating £4.9m for work to widen junction 27 of the M62 – close to Birstall Retail Park – at Birstall and junction 28 at Tingley as part of a £63m package of improvements for roads and motorways in Yorkshire and the north east.

In total, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has announced £90m for junction upgrades, roundabout improvements and better traffic signalling across the north to cut congestion and journey times for motorists and improve safety.

The schemes are scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

Mr Grayling said the government was making “the most extensive improvements to roads in the last 40 years” by investing a record £23bn to keep the country moving and make journeys faster, better and more reliable. A further £1.3bn was being spent over the course of this Parliament to relieve congestion and provide important upgrades to prevent drivers from getting stuck in traffic.

Nick Harris, Highways England operations director, said: “This continued investment in our motorways and major roads is bringing real benefits to communities up and down the country and we will continue working with our partners to improve journeys for everyone who uses our roads.”