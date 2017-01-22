Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men appeared in court on Saturday charged with the murder of a man in Halifax.

Christopher Churchill, aged 33, of Athol Close, Ovenden, Halifax, and Dale Dwyer, aged 25, of Alma Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court charged with the murder of 49-year-old Darren Moorhouse at an address in Athol Close, on January 18.

A post mortem examination found that Mr Moorhouse died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

A 31-year-old woman arrested on Wednesday evening has been released without charge.

Police were called shortly after 1.15pm on January 18, following reports that a man had been attacked.

Officers attended and found a man with serious injuries.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.