Two men have been released by police after a woman was badly hurt in an incident at a house in Huddersfield.

The men were arrested following the incident at a detached home in Birchencliffe which was sealed off by police on Friday night after it happened before 9pm.

The house is at the corner of Halifax Road and Birchencliffe Hill Road and a police guard kept watch over it on Saturday morning after the incident.

Police said the men had been released pending further enquiries.

On Saturday a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 8.57pm last night police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Halifax Road, Birchencliffe, where a woman had been found with serious injuries.

“The 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Two men aged 26 and 28 were arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, although enquiries are at an early stage and officers are still working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Both men remain in custody.”

Police have asked for anyone who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident to contact them. Phone Kirklees District CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170550953.