two men have been charged following an altercation outside Huddersfield Police Station on Monday evening.

Shahzeb Khan, 23, of Dewsbury , has been charged with assault and Basharat Hussain, 33, of Batley , has been charged with threats to kill.

Both men remain in police custody and are due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court in Huddersfield today.

Footage of the incident had been circulated on Facebook after being posted on YouTube earlier this week.