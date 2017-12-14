Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have appeared in court over a knife attack on a teenage boy.

The 16-year-old was slashed in the cheek during the alleged attack in Oakes on Saturday (Dec 9).

Kane Charlton and Lachlan Green, both 19, had allegedly gone to an address shortly after midnight looking for a female.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that both men had knives on them and were aggressive.

Charlton, of Wren Street in Paddock, allegedly swiped his knife at the teenager and cut his left cheek.

He faces charges of possession of a knife and using it to unlawfully threaten another.

Green, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, is also accused of possessing a knife in public.

(Image: UGC HDE)

He faces additional charges of burglary and assault, related to another incident earlier in the day.

Both were sent to Leeds Crown Court.

They will first appear there on January 10 and were remanded into custody.