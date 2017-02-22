Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have appeared in court accused of attacking a hairdresser and setting fire to his Lindley hair salon.

Marcus Sewell-Fletcher suffered serious injuries in an incident at his Acre Street premises on Saturday.

Joshua Gibbon, 25, of Quarmby Road in Quarmby, and Aaron Holroyd, 23, of Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing Mr Sewell-Fletcher grievous bodily harm with intent and committing arson with intent or recklessness to endanger life.

The men also face a charge of perverting the course of public justice.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told the court that Mr Sewell-Fletcher suffered multiple injuries including fractured ribs and severe smoke inhalation.

Gibbon and Holroyd, flanked in a secure dock by three security guards, spoke only to confirm their personal details at the 10-minute hearing.

Family and friends packed into the public gallery, some sobbing as magistrates told the men that their case was destined for Leeds Crown Court where they will appeare on March 22.

No applications were made for bail and they were remanded in custody.