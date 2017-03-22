London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly in four mi

What's it like to be an Emmerdale extra?

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men who brawled outside Huddersfield Police Station became enemies following a baseball bat attack in Dewsbury.

Basharat Hussain, 33, of Burnsall Avenue in Batley, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

And Shahzeb Khan, 23, of Park House Drive in Thornhill, Dewsbury, admitted assaulting him.

The violent episode on Monday evening was filmed by witnesses with mobile phone footage shared on social media.

A woman was so frightened she remained locked in her car – despite it being feet away from the Castlegate station steps.

And it emerged that Khan and Hussain were enemies following a baseball bat attack in Dewsbury also caught on video.

Shahzeb Khan was the victim of the attack, carried out by Hussain and his wife.

Their roles reversed during the police station row, him becoming the attacker and repeatedly kicking and punching Hussain.

Both men had earlier been questioned by police in connection with a violent disorder incident on Sunday.

Hussain was leaving the police station at 6.30pm when he was confronted by three Asian men, including Khan who started throwing punches at Hussain.

He fell to the floor, where he was kicked, then got up and remonstrated with the group instead of walking away.

The row was witnessed by a woman waiting outside for her partner to finish work.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “She hung up the call to her partner and dialled 999.

“The men walked back to each other and were all shouting, pushing and shoving each other and looking threatening.

“Uniformed officers came out and separated them and the witness was told by the call operator to go into the police station.

“But she was in such fear she wouldn’t leave her car despite being 10ft away from the police station.”

Hussain’s solicitor explained that his response was a reaction after being attacked as he was released from custody.

Zahid Majeed, for Khan, said that there had been some bad blood between his client and the victim since the incident in Dewsbury last August when he parked his car outside the Santander Bank in Northgate.

Hussain got out of his car, ran towards Khan and struggled with him before kicking his vehicle and breaking the wing mirror as he fled.

His wife Jasmine joined in the attack, running towards him with a baseball bat held over her head.

The couple were prosecuted as was Hussain – charged after it transpired that he was driving whilst disqualified.

He had gone to the police station to give evidence after being the victim of the assault on Sunday, Mr Majeed added.

He said: “He didn’t know that his co-accused would be there and his emotions got the better of him.”

Magistrates fined Khan £200 and told Hussain to pay £80. Both must pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.