Two men will stand trial later this year after denying the attempted murder of a hairdresser in Huddersfield.

Joshua Gibbon, 25 and Aaron Holroyd, 23 each denied five charges when they made their first appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

Both pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Marcus Sewell-Fletcher on February 18 and not guilty to causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.

On the same date they denied arson with intent to endanger the life of Mr Sewell-Fletcher at commercial premises in Acre Street, Lindley or a separate charge of arson reckless to whether his life was endangered.

Finally they denied doing acts with intent to pervert the course of justice by starting a fire at commercial premises.

Gibbon, of Quarmby Road, and Holroyd, of Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe who both appeared over the video link from HMP Doncaster were further remanded in custody.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC told them: “You are both in custody and I think in the circumstances likely to remain there until your trial takes place. We have fixed the trial for August 21 for the time being and I hope we will be able to manage that date which is within the custody time limits.”