Two men have been hurt in a knife attack in Huddersfield.

Both suffered knife wounds in the incident on Clara Street in Fartown at around 1.15pm this afternoon.

Police attended and two men aged 46 and 40 were treated by paramedics for knife wounds and taken to hospital. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The men are both believed to work together in a business based in Fartown and it is understood one has suffered wounds to his back.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

A crime scene remains in place as officers conduct their enquiries.

Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting 13170573571. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.