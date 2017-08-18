Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two victims were left shaken after separate knife-point robberies in Wakefield Road, Aspley.

Detectives believe the same suspect may be responsible for both incidents which happened near the junction with Colne Street between 10pm and 10.20pm on Monday.

The first happened at 10pm when a 29-year-old man was approached by a knifeman who threatened him and demanded his mobile phone and wallet.

Fortunately the victim was able to distract the attacker who fled empty-handed.

But a short time later an 18-year-man was also approached by a knifeman and handed over his phone and wallet.

Det Con Ian Carruthers, of Kirklees CID, said: “Thankfully, neither victim in either incident was injured, but both have been left extremely shaken.

“We believe the suspect may have been the same man in both incidents, but we are keeping an open mind.

“I would appeal for anyone who recognises the description of the man or who witnessed either incident to get in touch with police.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Wakefield Road area on Monday night.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13170374713.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.