Two new Huddersfield primary schools welcome first pupils

They’re not just new starters – they’re also attending brand new schools.

Beaumont Primary Academy at Crosland Moor and Luck Lane Primary School at Paddock opened their doors for the first time to admit hundreds of youngsters starting school following the summer holidays.

At Luck Lane Primary, 60 children started reception classes this week. The two-storey school, which is equipped with 12 classrooms in all, will eventually accommodate 420 pupils from reception to year 6.

The school has been built in the grounds of Royds Hall Community School, which has about 860 students aged 11 to 16.

The new starters were welcomed by Jo Jenkinson, head teacher at Luck Lane Primary and Beech Primary in Golcar – which is also a feeder school for Royds Hall. They were also joined by Melanie Williams, executive head in charge of all three schools.

Staff and pupils will celebrate the opening with a special event on Tuesday, September 20, while the local community will be invited to a separate event and a chance to look around the new school on Saturday, October 15.

Children at the new Beaumont Primary Academy, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Beaumont Primary School, which is sited in the grounds of Moor End Academy, welcomed the first of 90 reception age children for the start of the new term. Over the coming years it will grow to provide 630 places from reception to year 6, making it one of the biggest primary schools in Huddersfield.

The new school is currently housed in temporary since-storey modular accommodation as there are plans to build a permanent school in the next few years.

But new principal Debbie Kelly, formerly deputy head teacher at Spring Grove Junior, Infant and Nursery School, said the facilities were “absolutely fabulous.”

She said: “We have very generously-sized classrooms and great outside space. We are very excited about the new school and it was quite emotional to see the new starters arrive.”

Principal Debbie Kelly with colleagues Fiona Thompson and Sally Tunnacliffe and children at the new Beaumont Primary Academy, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Debbie said the school, part of Moor End Academy Trust, aimed to be at the heart of the local community and had already made links with the Friends of Beaumont Park.

