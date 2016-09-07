Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Two new Huddersfield primary schools welcome first pupils

New primary schools have opened at Paddock and Crosland Moor

Luck Lane Primary School opens
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

They’re not just new starters – they’re also attending brand new schools.

Beaumont Primary Academy at Crosland Moor and Luck Lane Primary School at Paddock opened their doors for the first time to admit hundreds of youngsters starting school following the summer holidays.

At Luck Lane Primary, 60 children started reception classes this week. The two-storey school, which is equipped with 12 classrooms in all, will eventually accommodate 420 pupils from reception to year 6.

The school has been built in the grounds of Royds Hall Community School, which has about 860 students aged 11 to 16.

VIEW GALLERY

The new starters were welcomed by Jo Jenkinson, head teacher at Luck Lane Primary and Beech Primary in Golcar – which is also a feeder school for Royds Hall. They were also joined by Melanie Williams, executive head in charge of all three schools.

Staff and pupils will celebrate the opening with a special event on Tuesday, September 20, while the local community will be invited to a separate event and a chance to look around the new school on Saturday, October 15.

Children at the new Beaumont Primary Academy, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Beaumont Primary School, which is sited in the grounds of Moor End Academy, welcomed the first of 90 reception age children for the start of the new term. Over the coming years it will grow to provide 630 places from reception to year 6, making it one of the biggest primary schools in Huddersfield.

The new school is currently housed in temporary since-storey modular accommodation as there are plans to build a permanent school in the next few years.

Beaumont Primary Academy
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

But new principal Debbie Kelly, formerly deputy head teacher at Spring Grove Junior, Infant and Nursery School, said the facilities were “absolutely fabulous.”

She said: “We have very generously-sized classrooms and great outside space. We are very excited about the new school and it was quite emotional to see the new starters arrive.”

Principal Debbie Kelly with colleagues Fiona Thompson and Sally Tunnacliffe and children at the new Beaumont Primary Academy, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield.

Debbie said the school, part of Moor End Academy Trust, aimed to be at the heart of the local community and had already made links with the Friends of Beaumont Park.

As in previous years the Examiner has invited schools to submit class photographs of new starters. Pictures, sent as jpg attachments, should be e-mailed to editorial@examiner.co.uk

Today's top stories

Big plans at KLR Chance to work up in the sky Latest on Albion Street body find Horror accident on Wakefield Road
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Examiner Baby of the Year Returns

The Examiner competition to find the cutest kid is back

Previous Articles

Huge new primary school opens in Huddersfield - with 1,100 pupils

Oak CE Primary has been created by the merger of three schools

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Schools
Places
Huddersfield
Golcar
Crosland Moor
Paddock
Organisations
Moor End Academy

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Facebook
    Two killed in Brighouse car crash
  2. West Yorkshire Police
    Police name man who died after falling from building in Albion Street
  3. Kirklees Light Railway
    Kirklees Light Railway unveils £100k expansion plans
  4. Court In Brief
    Court Briefs: Travelling on a train without a valid ticket, assault and criminal damage and speeding
  5. Huddersfield
    Interactive: Which are the most popular baby names? Enter yours to see where you rank

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent