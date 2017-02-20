The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two adults and two children in the same car were seriously injured after an horrific crash in Cowlersley last night (Sunday).

The crash on Manchester Road sent the Vauxhall Corsa, with the four people in it, and an SUV spinning in 360 degree turns with the Corsa ending up embedded in a garden wall.

Firefighters from Huddersfield and Cleckheaton , along with police and four ambulances, attended the scene.

Watch Commander Ryan Tetlaw, from Huddersfield Fire Station, said they had to cut the roof off the Vauxhall to rescue two people who were trapped.

A 38-year-old woman, a man aged 20 and two children, aged 10 and eight, were taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Mr Tetlaw said: “When we arrived at the scene there was debris strewn all over the road and oil spills. The road was closed for a good 90 minutes.

“We cut the roof off one car to free two passengers who were trapped. The children were looked after by a resident before they were all treated for their injuries.”

One child had suspected broken ribs and collar bone, while the other had lacerations.

The man had a broken arm and lacerations and the woman lower spine and pelvis injuries.

The SUV driver is thought to have been unhurt.