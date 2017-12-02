Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people had to be cut out of a car following a crash early this morning.

The occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance after the collision on New Hey Road in Huddersfield.

A green car and a silver transit van collided around 6.30am today (Saturday).

All three emergency services attended, including two ambulances, two pumps from Huddersfield Fire Station and several police cars.

A police cordon was put in place across part of the road and for the rest of the morning traffic was diverted to Moorhill Road and Crosland Road.

At about 10.30am an eyewitness said she had been told by police the road was expected to be closed for a number of hours.

It caused problems for visitors to Huddersfield New College’s open day.