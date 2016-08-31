Two people seriously injured in crash with getaway car in Brighouse

A car in a crash that seriously injured two people in Brighouse was wanted in a burglary inquiry.

The 49-year-old male driver of a silver Mazda Premacy and a 27-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital after it collided with a blue Ford Kuga on Elland Road, close to the junction with Cromwell Bottom Drive.

The crash happened at 6.46pm on August 28.

A police patrol was considering stopping the Mazda prior to the accident in relation to a burglary and theft of a car in the Holywell Green area of Halifax that took place between 10am and 2pm the same day.

The 58-year-old female driver of the Kuga was left with minor injuries in the accident.

The collision has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log *0739 of 28 August.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.