Two police officers attacked in Halifax after attending incident at a house party

The man and woman went to Calderdale Royal Hospital with bruises - then went straight back to duty

Saltburn Street, Halifax
Two police officers were attacked while making an arrest at a house party in Halifax.

The male and female officer had to go to Calderdale Royal Hospital after the assault at the party on Saltburn Street, but luckily were able to return straight back to duty.

A 23-year-old Halifax man has since been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Now the force are calling for a crackdown on violence against officers, branding such assaults as “utterly unacceptable”.

Craig Grandison, Health and Safety leader for West Yorkshire Police Federation said: “This is yet another example of police officers being assaulted whilst protecting members of the public from harm.

“In this case thankfully the officers only received minor injuries.”

The assault happened on Wednesday evening while the officers were making an arrest for breaching the peace.

Police, stock

Both officers were assaulted before a member of a crowd who had gathered to watch punched the female officer.

Back up was called to the scene to continue with the duties.

Chief Superintendent Dickie Whitehead, of Calderdale Police, said: “I want to make it absolutely and completely clear that acts of violence against police officers will not be tolerated.

“Police officers do a difficult and dangerous job - and it is utterly unacceptable that they should be treated in this way while attending at a disturbance to try and keep potential victims safe.

“Both officers were able to remain on duty following the assault, but the consequences could have been much worse.”

Detectives now want to speak to anyone who was at the party or may have witnessed the attack.

Anyone who has information should contact Calderdale CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

