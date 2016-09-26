Two further arrests have been made as detectives probe a murder on the moors near Holmfirth.

Two teenage boys, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were in custody on Monday as police investigate the death of Craig Nelson.

A man and woman from Holme Park Court, Berry Brow, are both charged with the murder of the 34-year-old from Rotherham.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Marie Mason, 23, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court last month charged with a count of murder.

The two were remanded into custody and are next due before Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Murder victim Craig Nelson (AKA Preston)

Mr Nelson, also known as Craig Preston, was found on picturesque moorland near the Woodhead Tunnels, off the Woodhead Pass, on August 22.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died as a result of extensive head injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have also arrested three teenagers - two boys and one girl - all aged 15.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of murder and the girl on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They are currently on police bail.