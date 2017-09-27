Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers carrying out a countrywide sting on a far-right terror group have arrested two men from West Yorkshire.

Police revealed they have arrested 11 people over suspected connections with neo-Nazi group National Action this morning (Wednesday). The group were outlawed under the Terrorism Act last year by Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

The extreme far-right group promote white supremacy and publicly celebrated the murder of Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox by Thomas Mair.

The arrests were over suspected membership of the group as well as suspected preparation of a terror act.

A 23-year-old man from Sowerby Bridge and 26-year-old man from Leeds were arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act.

Six others from the North West were detained as well as two men from South Wales and a man from Wiltshire.

Met Police Deputy Assistant Neil Basu, Senior Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “Today’s arrests, while resulting from two separate investigations, have been coordinated by our officers across a number of forces. This maximises operational effectiveness for police and minimises disruption for the local communities.”

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, responsible for counter terrorism policing for the North West, added: “We are committed to taking positive action such as this to remove those connected to organisations, such as National Action, from our communities.”