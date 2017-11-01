Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents were approached by bogus charity collectors asking for money for a child with cancer, police say.

Officers have arrested two women after reports of female ‘volunteers’ approaching homes in Dewsbury asking for donations.

Police were called at 9am on Wednesday to Thornhill Street, Savile Town, where two female suspects had asked residents for cash to send to a sick child in Pakistan.

It comes after several previous reports of similar incidents in the Dewsbury area over the past two weeks.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two women have been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone worried they may have donated money is asked to contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

PC Carrie-Ann O’Keefe said: “Incidents of this nature are particularly distressing because they take advantage of the goodwill of local people and it makes it more difficult for genuine charities to raise vital funds.

“Members of the public are always encouraged to remain vigilant when dealing with callers at their doors. If you are being asked to donate to money, ensure the collector is carrying legitimate identification.

“Always keep people outside your home unless you are entirely happy about their identity. If you have any concerns, you should send them away and ring a relative or neighbour.

“If you are concerned about any incidents or individuals, ring the police immediately.”