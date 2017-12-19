Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women have been charged with theft after an elderly woman was targeted while shopping in Huddersfield town centre.

The incident happened last Friday at discount store Home Bargains on New Street.

The female victim was shopping and her handbag was stolen while she was in the store.

Police have named the two women who have now been charged in connection with the crime.

Ilyana Marinova, 21, and Donka Marinova, 19, both of Corby Street, Fartown, have been charged with theft and they are due to appear at Magistrates Court in the New Year.