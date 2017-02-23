Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two women were stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Dalton.

Police were called to an address in Greenlea Court at 2.20am.

The women, aged 25 and 42, suffered serious stab wounds and are currently in a ‘serious but stable’ condition in hospital.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was a serious assault where two people have sustained significant injuries, but the consequences could have been much worse.

“Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries but I would appeal for anyone with information on this incident to get in touch with police.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Officers remain at the scene and a house is cordoned off.

Anyone who with information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.