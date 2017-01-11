Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A two-year-old girl is recovering from her injuries in hospital after she was hit by two cars after apparently running into the road.

It is believed the girl ran out into Bradford Road, Fartown, and was struck by a Dacia Sandero and a second vehicle.

Both vehicles are thought to have stopped at the scene of the incident outside Launderama, near the junction with Eleanor Street.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where she is being treated for injuries which police said were “non life threatening.”

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A friend of one of the drivers involved said: “The young girl ran out into the road. One car swerved to miss her but she ran in the direction of the car and got hit. She then got hit by the other car.

“Neither of the cars were doing over 20mph as the roads were busy.”

A second incident happened at around the same time on Bradford Road, near the Asda supermarket, when a 12-year-old schoolboy was struck by a Renault Megane.

He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with serious leg injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

Neither of the children have been named.

Anyone with information on either incident should contact police on 101.