A 16 year old boy was stabbed in the chest in Fartown today (Wednesday).

The teenager suffered a wound to his chest and a nick to his left arm in the assault which took place around Fartown Green Road and Red Doles Lane at around 3.05pm.

Two youths were arrested and taken in for questioning.

One eyewitness said he saw a crowd gathered near North Huddersfield Trust School, before a boy was taken away by ambulance.

Another said she had seen schoolchildren fighting before one was injured with a knife.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an ambulance attended after being called to an incident in Fartown Green Road. Paramedics took a patient to hospital.

The injured boy was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary although his wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Kirklees CID, said at 5pm today (Wednesday): “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed something to get in touch by phoning 101 and asking for Huddersfield CID.

“Two juveniles are in custody and we are waiting to question them.”

The victim’s parents have been informed.