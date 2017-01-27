Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a Kirklees tyre company has been prosecuted by Kirklees Council for putting his employees in danger.

Haroon Khan, of Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe , who owned Speed Tyres, High Street, Heckmondwike , was found guilty of failing three health and safety offences committed between July 1, 2015, and April 23, 2016.

He was also found guilty of ignoring a prohibition notice stopping his staff using a makeshift mezzanine floor without guard rails and fire safety precautions, accessed via a stepladder propped against it.

Khan was also prosecuted for allowing employees to work at height without sufficient measures to prevent them from falling.

He was given a 22-week curfew order as a direct alternative to custody.

Khan was ordered to pay £1,160 cost plus an £85 victim surcharge.