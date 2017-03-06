Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield boxer Tyrone Nurse is preparing for his next big fight with a spot of altitude training – from a reclining armchair in Oakes.

Tyrone, who is due to defend his British super lightweight title against Joe Hughes on April 22 in Leicester, is using Adaptive Altitude Training (AAT) as part of his fitness regime with regular sessions at ThinAirSports, based at Heritage Exchange.

The boxer is just one of a number of people – ranging from Premier League footballers to pensioners – who are using AAT to improve their fitness, combat illness and aid recovery.

ThinAirSports, which is aimed at athletes, and sister brand JustBreathe, which focuses on members of the public wanting to improve their wellbeing, are run by brothers Paul and Christopher Kavanagh. The concept was developed by Christopher, a former football coach, as a way to replicate indoors the benefits felt by athletes training at altitude.

The initial course is 15 days long and each session lasts 40 minutes. It involves sitting in a massage chair and breathing in oxygen through a mask with the amount of oxygen gradually being reduced – making the body work harder to produce more of the red blood cells which carry oxygen around the system.

Paul said: “Normally, we breathe 20.9% oxygen. Our system can reduce that down to as low as 7%, which is equivalent to being near the top of Everest! By gradually reducing the oxygen content you breathe, we’re making the heart work harder and the body utilise the oxygen it has to its best capabilities. Once you reach day 10 or 11 of the course, your body is working at peak performance.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Tyrone Nurse at ThinAirSports, based at Heritage Exchange Share this video Watch Next

For the likes of Tyrone, AAT during the build-up to a fight helps boost his stamina and after the contest helps speed up recovery from cuts and bruises.

Paul added: “By the beginning of April, Tyrone will be have a final ‘top-up’ to bring him to peak fitness ready for the fight. Once the fight is done, he will come in once a week to help his body tissue recover.”

The same course is also being used by people with conditions such as MS, asthma, broken limbs, joint pain and even insomnia – and by eight Premier League footballers at three clubs based in the north as well as tri-athletes.

The cost of a 15-day course is £150. Paul said it was hoped in time to franchise the business and take Adaptive Altitude Training UK-wide.