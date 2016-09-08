'Udders Orchard a-peels for more apples

A bumper crop of apples may be more than you can eat – but a Huddersfield cider maker can find a use for them.

Dave Kendall-Smith, who runs ‘Udders Orchard making cider from apples and perry from pears at his home at Lindley, is appealing for householders to donate their unwanted apples from trees on their land rather than let the rot on the compost heap.

Dave said ‘Udders Orchard was keen to utilise otherwise unused and unwanted fruit. Fruit must be in a condition fit to eat and windfalls can be used as well as apples picked directly off the tree. Donors will be rewarded with a gift of a bottle of the resulting cider.

Over the last eight years, about 12 tonnes of apples have been turned into award-winning cider, which has appeared as events such as the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London as well as several local pubs.

People interested in seeing how the apple juice is extracted to make cider can visit Lindley Apple Day between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, October 15, in Lindley village centre.

Anyone wishing to donate apples or pears can contact Dave on 07817367752 or email dave@uddersorchard.co.uk