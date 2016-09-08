Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

'Udders Orchard a-peels for more apples

Lindley man Dave Kendall-Smith can make good use of your unwanted apples

Cider maker Dave Kendall Smith

A bumper crop of apples may be more than you can eat – but a Huddersfield cider maker can find a use for them.

Dave Kendall-Smith, who runs ‘Udders Orchard making cider from apples and perry from pears at his home at Lindley, is appealing for householders to donate their unwanted apples from trees on their land rather than let the rot on the compost heap.

Dave said ‘Udders Orchard was keen to utilise otherwise unused and unwanted fruit. Fruit must be in a condition fit to eat and windfalls can be used as well as apples picked directly off the tree. Donors will be rewarded with a gift of a bottle of the resulting cider.

National Apple Day celebrated at Lindley family fun event

Over the last eight years, about 12 tonnes of apples have been turned into award-winning cider, which has appeared as events such as the Great British Beer Festival at Olympia in London as well as several local pubs.

People interested in seeing how the apple juice is extracted to make cider can visit Lindley Apple Day between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, October 15, in Lindley village centre.

Anyone wishing to donate apples or pears can contact Dave on 07817367752 or email dave@uddersorchard.co.uk

Cider maker Dave Kendall Smith
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

National Apple Day celebrated at Lindley family fun event

Children having fun at an open day at Lindley Library, top and bottom, and right, Lindley Apple Day

The community Apple Day featured a variety of craft activities, demonstrations and competitions

Related Tags

Places
Lindley
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Cummins Turbo Technologies
    Cummins axes its Ainley Top expansion plan
  2. Bradford Crown Court
    Chicken supplier Ansar Mahmood escapes jail over maggot-ridden meat premises
  3. Sheepridge
    Cannabis user didn't provide blood sample because of his 'low intelligence'
  4. Almondbury
    Why have these wheelie bins got people hot under the collar in Almondbury?
  5. Facebook
    Two killed in Brighouse car crash

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent