Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum, who won the UK’s Messiest Bedroom competition, has admitted staging the mess to win the contest.

Kay Wilkins, who submitted a picture of the winning midden in her daughters’ bedroom, confessed that the mess was not entirely authentic following criticism on Facebook from other parents.

Sarah Cussans commented: “What an utter disgrace. So my children would never win a free bed because they have been raised to be respectful of their belongings.”

Faiza Ali posted: “How can the mother not clear up? I’d be up all night if my house is not clean.”

But Kay, who won a bed from Time4Sleep, admitted: “I clearly made it worse for the competition. Then cleaned it right after...

"I’ll be laughing in 6-8weeks sleeping in a £400 pound bed. Deffo (sic) worth the embarrassment for the bed.”

The Marsden mum also posted pictures of her daughters’ bedroom, her living and kitchen looking tidy to prove the winning picture was not typical in her house.

Kay, whose winning bedroom belongs to her daughters Faith and Grace, five and seven, also received supportive posts on Facebook.

Sinead Smith posted: “Obviously she made it worse for the competition. I mean I personally wouldn’t have done it but each to their own. You can clearly see in the pics she’s just posted she’s not a tramp.”

Melissa Harris added: “I personally think it’s a good idea to make ya kids clean up after them self’s (sic). Too many judgemental people about.”