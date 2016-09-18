Login Register
The ultimate booze trip ... a fancy dress Yorkshire Wineathlon in Huddersfield

Charity fundraiser started at Thurstonland Cricket Club and took in Castle Hill

VIEW GALLERY

They came in all shapes and sizes.

Some men sported frilly, pink, grass skirts while others dressed up as Batman and Robin.

Two chaps even dressed up as those irritating 118 men off the TV phone ad.

Women were equally inventive, dressing in fishnet stockings, witches uniforms and unicorn costumes.

In fact, 90% of the nigh-on 600 people taking part in the third Great Yorkshire Wineathlon which began at Thurstonland Cricket Club wore some kind of fancy dress.

The fun-loving competitors tackled an eight mile circuit taking in Farnley Tyas and Castle Hill stopping at three wine stations for top ups along the way.

The event was organised by Wane Law and Team Organic Adventure and those taking part were raising money for a variety of charities.

The Great Yorkshire Wineathlon which began at Thurstonland Cricket Club in which 600 competitors tackled an 8 mile circuit taking in Farnley Tyas and Castle Hill stopping at three wine stations for top ups along the way. Must credit Mark Flynn Photography

The main one was Huddersfield-based One Good Turn which helps people in crisis and can expect to receive hundreds if not thousands of pounds from the event.

WATCH video of the Great Yorkshire Pieathlon below

The Great Yorkshire Pieathlon 2015 (full video)
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Wane said: “The weather was glorious and everyone enjoyed themselves, including the landlord of The Golden Cock at Farnley Tyas who found 250 people descending on his pub at one point.

“People came from all over Yorkshire including Doncaster and we even had one party from further afield – the Wirral, near Liverpool. There was a fantastic atmosphere. It will be some time before we know how much money has been raised.”

Mark Flynn, of Cockley Meadows, Kirkheaton, said: “Excellent weather, well organised, a great success.”

1 of 4

