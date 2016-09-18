They came in all shapes and sizes.

Some men sported frilly, pink, grass skirts while others dressed up as Batman and Robin.

Two chaps even dressed up as those irritating 118 men off the TV phone ad.

Women were equally inventive, dressing in fishnet stockings, witches uniforms and unicorn costumes.

In fact, 90% of the nigh-on 600 people taking part in the third Great Yorkshire Wineathlon which began at Thurstonland Cricket Club wore some kind of fancy dress.

The fun-loving competitors tackled an eight mile circuit taking in Farnley Tyas and Castle Hill stopping at three wine stations for top ups along the way.

The event was organised by Wane Law and Team Organic Adventure and those taking part were raising money for a variety of charities.

The main one was Huddersfield-based One Good Turn which helps people in crisis and can expect to receive hundreds if not thousands of pounds from the event.

Wane said: “The weather was glorious and everyone enjoyed themselves, including the landlord of The Golden Cock at Farnley Tyas who found 250 people descending on his pub at one point.

“People came from all over Yorkshire including Doncaster and we even had one party from further afield – the Wirral, near Liverpool. There was a fantastic atmosphere. It will be some time before we know how much money has been raised.”

Mark Flynn, of Cockley Meadows, Kirkheaton, said: “Excellent weather, well organised, a great success.”