Of rail firms’ excuse for late trains, ‘leaves on the line’ is perhaps the most mocked by passengers.

But with autumn descending and trees shedding their leaves, the problem is no laughing matter for train firms.

Now TransPennine Express (TPE), which runs services through Huddersfield to Leeds and Manchester, has made the “un-be-leaf-able” move of giving drivers extra time to navigate the slippery lines.

The rail firm has altered its timetable during the peak leaf dropping weeks, reducing the frequency of its trains.

And a key early morning service to Huddersfield is one of those affected.

TPE Operations Director, Paul Watson, said: “It may sound like a joke – leaves causing a problem for our huge and heavy trains – but the residue created by squashed leaves leads to very difficult driving conditions which can affect the way we operate, much like driving on black ice, and we all know how tricky that can be.

“This is why some of our trains have to slow down.

“Ensuring customers arrive safely to their destination is our first priority even if this means they may be a few minutes late in some cases.

“To try and minimise the impact these conditions have on our services we have slightly amended our train plan in some areas that we know are hotspots for us.”

Fallen leaves are said to cause very challenging driving conditions for trains.

The leaves are pressed on to the tracks, causing an invisible slippery coating, making it harder for trains to accelerate away. The non-stick effect also means they have to slow down sooner when braking.

Mr Watson added: ”These problems affect all types of trains and sometimes slow the whole network down even if our own services are coping well with the conditions.

“TPE’s modern trains are fitted with devices that spray sand onto the tracks to increase their grip, however sometimes; they still have to run at lower speeds, which can lead to delays and cancellations.”

The temporary timetable will be in place from Monday to Friday between October 24 and December 10 and customers are asked to check before they travel and plan their journey accordingly.

The changes will affect trains on the North route covering services across the Pennines and into Middlesbrough, Hull and Scarborough.

The 6.26am Manchester Piccadilly to Hull service will be formed as a portion (rear three carriages) attached to the 6.15am Manchester Piccadilly to Scarborough service.

The departures from Manchester Piccadilly at 6.26am, Huddersfield at 6.55am and Dewsbury at 7.05am will not run.

