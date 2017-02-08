Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s unbelievable Jeff!

Sports presenter Jeff Stelling will call into Huddersfield Town’s John Smith Stadium as part of his March for Men walk in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

He’ll lace up his boots and arrive in town on Monday June 12, having walked over from Burnley.

The long-standing Soccer Saturday host is aiming to raise £500,000 in his 15 days of walking.

The 61-year-old will start in Devon on Friday June 2 and will walk 400 miles from St James Park, home of the Grecians, ending at the Magpies’ St James’ Park a fortnight later, via 40 football clubs along the way.

Stelling hopes that with 177 men diagnosed with prostate cancer every year in Huddersfield, they and Town fans lend their support.

Stelling said: “Prostate Cancer kills one man ever hour in the UK, and I just decided I couldn’t sit on my backside and do nothing about it. I can put one foot in front of the next and hopefully raise awareness and raise funds to help men beat this diabolical disease.

“We also wanted a fresh route... it gives us that opportunity to go to parts of the country that we’ve not been to before to get our message over to people who maybe didn’t hear that message as loudly last time round.”

To support Jeff visit prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch