This is the shocking moment a car is hit by a sports car on a West Yorkshire street.

The black estate is parked partly on the pavement on Thornton Road in Bradford when it is hit with massive force by a bright yellow Audi R8.

The force is so great it actually lifts the estate car into the air and then the Audi, now out of control, somehow does a U-turn loop which sees it ending up going back down the road on the opposite carriageway.

It’s not clear exactly when the crash happened.

It doesn’t look as though anyone was hurt. Miraculously, the people in the car that has been hit get out to remonstrate with the wayward driver and the whole incident has been caught on CCTV.

The Audi R8 costs around £110,000, goes from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds, is thirsty at just 22mpg and the road tax per year is £535.