Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds City Council social work chiefs could run Kirklees’ Children’s Services for up to three years.

The two councils began to work together earlier this year as part of Kirklees Council’s bid to recover from its damning Ofsted judgement.

The partnership has now received official government approval.

Kirklees’ Children’s Services is currently being run by Steve Walker from Leeds City Council after the sudden resignation of the director Sarah Callaghan last December.

He was asked to step in by the government appointed troubleshooter, Eleanor Brazil.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mrs Brazil was parachuted in at the end of 2016 after watchdog Ofsted deemed Kirklees’ services for vulnerable youngsters to be unsafe.

The service has been hampered by turmoil in senior management, a high level of staff turnover and a heavy reliance on agency workers.

Leeds City Council itself was turned around in recent years after being rapped by the regulator and Mrs Brazil decided that Kirklees could benefit from the lessons learned in Leeds.

Leeds City Council’s children’s services are now rated ‘good’ by Ofsted, with ‘outstanding’ leadership and management.

Clr David Sheard, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “The work we are doing with Leeds is already reaping benefits for local children and families, so we are delighted that the government has endorsed our direction of travel.

“Developing children’s services in Kirklees remains a top priority and the minister has praised both councils for showing a proactive and positive approach.

“The government did have the option of pursuing a different way forward and placing our children’s services into a Trust, so it is excellent that they have instead confirmed a public sector solution which leaves us in control of our own services.

“The partnership was initiated locally, is jointly led and is already a long way down the road. Although there is a great deal still to achieve, it is helping us to make vital progress in our support for children and families.”

Clr Erin Hill, Cabinet member for children, said: “Together we have found a local solution which we are confident will prove successful and deliver long-term improvements.

“There were no guarantees that the government would endorse our partnership, even after several months of hard work, so this is an important milestone and will make a real difference to children, young people and families in Kirklees.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A report for councillors reveals the partnership with Leeds has revealed more serious issues here in Huddersfield.

It says the council’s plan to overhaul its computer system for children’s social workers was deemed to be unsuitable.

The system has been identified as one of the major problems for social workers completing their work effectively.

A contract to provide the new system was due to be implemented this month, but following a review by Leeds council experts it has been delayed and now won’t be ready until October, 2018.