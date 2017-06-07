Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Undercover police officers have visited hotels with children to test if hotel staff can spot the signs of child sexual exploitation.

Officers approached hotels and B&Bs in several areas across Yorkshire and Humber, including in Huddersfield, with a child and attempted to book a double room with cash and no identification.

The full results of the exercise have not been released but police did say ‘the vast majority of hotels’ turned the police officer and youngster away.

But only three premises - in Bradford, Leeds and Scunthorpe reported the incidents to police, which they say is paramount to safeguarding the child from further harm.

Detective Superintendent Simon Beldon of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Safeguarding children is everyone’s business. The police cannot and must not work in isolation.

“We can only stop those who seek to sexually exploit children if everyone acts as our eyes and ears – if something feels wrong, like a child going to a hotel with a much older man, then let us know.

“I am pleased that the vast majority of establishments passed the test although slightly disappointed that most only turned the officer and child away rather than actually report them to us. Only three establishments did do that.”

The operation comes after police visited hotels and designed a training package to help businesses tackle the crime.

Key aspects of the training input included tips on how to spot the warning signs of potential sex offenders and what to do if they have concerns.

Det Supt Beldon added: “The purpose of this operation was not to stigmatise hotels but to see if the training is working and having the necessary impact.

“The training package encourages members of staff working in these establishments to be professionally inquisitive in situations that don’t look or feel normal.

“Staff at hotels that have done this in the past and reported it to the police, have undoubtedly prevented children coming to significant harm.”

Preventing child sexual exploitation remains a key force priority as figures show in the last two years there were 63 instances in which children being sexually abused in hotels or B&Bs in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The Force’s ‘Know the Signs’ campaign aims to advise everyone across West Yorkshire of the typical signs of child sexual exploitation and what they should do if they know a young person who might be a victim.

For more information go to www.westyorkshire.police.uk/cse