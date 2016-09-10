Login Register
Is there an underground UFO base at Scammonden Dam? Latest sighting was just last week

  • Updated
  • By

It's rumoured to be a hotbed of UFO activity

M62: Stock image

Scammonden is a UFO spotters’ paradise - and the latest sighting happened just last week.

A mum and daughter were been left terrified after spotting a UFO in the sky above the M62 near the dam.

The mum filed a report on www.uk-ufo.co.uk on Tuesday after spotting the craft last Wednesday at 9.30pm near junction 22 at Rishworth Moor.

She said: “Strangely my daughter began a conversation asking me what are ‘extraterrestrials’ and infinite universes.

“I thought she was talking nonsense really, and didn’t pay much attention. Five minutes later we exited junction 22 towards Halifax. It was a clear night, and on the moors there were no road lights, completely pitch dark.

“Suddenly as I am driving on the road to my left a very bright light appeared over the moor above us. Disc shaped, with green and red light slowly moving across the road high above our car.

“My daughter also noticed two blue lights as well on the rim of the flying object. The craft also spun slowly.

“We were in absolute shock. I kept driving and it made its way across the valley towards the m62. As we watched, in a blink of an eye it totally vanished.

“My daughter tried to take a photo, and we think in the distance we caught the craft.

“Although we literally were terrified and were panicking. The first photo is as the craft was across the valley, and in the final photos all the camera took were several frames of what looks like a orange light in the sky.”

It’s not the first time unidentified flying objects have been spotted in the area.

Scammonden is known as a UFO hotspot - and several reports of sightings around the village and dam appear online.

Here are some of the best:

• Outlane grandmother Sue Sill says she was abducted in 2010 - and believes Huddersfield is a UFO hotbed. She says she’s filmed UFOs all around the town, including Scammonden. Her videos can be seen at www.examiner.co.uk .

• One person reported seeing an object floating over the dam for 10 minutes before descending down inside it

• Several people have claimed to see flying triangles silently hovering in the sky, before flying off at speeds far beyond any kind of military jet

• A couple stated they were driving along the country road next to the dam when they saw a triangular craft enter the dam, then a classic saucership craft exit the dam. Moments later a mist formed out of nowhere and the next thing they knew they were driving in the wrong direction on the road running parallel to the road they were originally on. Over the following months, they came to believe they had been abducted

• Writing for UFO Magazine, Mark Gibbons, former director of investigations for British Earth and Aerial Mysteries Society, whop was with the couple at the time, says he also witnessed the hovering triangle. He added: “The object was motionless and quiet in the sky. “We observed it for 20 minutes then decided to leave. The craft began to follow us. We speeded up and the craft also speeded up. It was a clear night then out of nowhere a large cloud appeared and the craft entered it. The cloud then seemed to disappear, and the craft with it. In my mind there is something going on up at Scammonden, be it alien or military. I am sure that there is an underground base at the dam, as it is the only dam in the country with a steel reinforced base under the concrete base.”

• Outlane grandmother Sue Sill says she was abducted in 2010 - and believes Huddersfield is a UFO hotbed.

