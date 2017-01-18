Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of disabled and older people in Yorkshire and the Humber are receiving undignified homecare in 15-minute slots, according to research.

Amid major concerns that the ‘flying’ visits deprive people of appropriate and compassionate care, the charity Leonard Cheshire Disability contacted 152 councils across England and asked ‘Do you provide 15-minute (or less) domiciliary care visits for disabled and older people?’

Freedom of Information responses revealed that seven out of 15 councils in our region are still commissioning 15-minute visits for personal care - including Kirklees Council.

Calderdale Council changed its policy in October 2014 and said personal care calls were scheduled for a minimum of 30 minutes. However ‘safe and well’ calls for aspects including welfare checks, cleaning, and assisting with taking medication are scheduled for 15 minutes.

Leonard Cheshire Disability is battling to end flying care visits through its Make Care Fair campaign. A further six councils in England stopped using 15-minute personal care visits in 2015/16, bringing the total number up to 52 out of 152 councils.

The charity’s chief executive Neil Heslop said: “We should not accept that disabled and older people are still having to endure the indignity and disrespect of receiving flying personal care visits. All of us need time to wash, eat and drink for ourselves, and 15 minutes is nowhere near enough to do these essential tasks if you need support.”